Prime Minister Joseph Muscat met representatives of Reporters without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday, following a request for a meeting by the latter to discuss Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, as well as the situation of the media in Malta.

In a brief statement, the government said the meeting offered an opportunity for a frank discussion and a good exchange of views between the two delegations.



As requested by the RSF delegation, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, and Attorney General Peter Grech.

The RSF delegation was led by secretary general Christophe Deloire, and UK Bureau director Rebecca Vincent.