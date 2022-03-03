Prime Minister Robert Abela slipped away from journalists covering the inauguration of a new SR Technics hangar on Thursday evening.

A communication aide claimed SR Technics does not allow "political questions" on its premises.

Journalists nonetheless attempted to get a comment from Abela, but the Prime Minister managed to slip out through a side door.

The Prime Minister was inaugurating a new €42 million airplane maintenance hangar in Luqa.

The 40,000 square metre facility, built by SR Technics, was described by Abela as the biggest steel structure ever manufactured in Malta.

He described the steel structure as an “architectural gem” and said the facility is one of the most advanced in Europe.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the need to reduce bureaucracy as much as possible, while keeping reasonable checks and balances in place.

The new facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.