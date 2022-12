Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia will be meeting members of the public at the Auberge de Castille on Saturday afternoon to exchange Christmas and New Year greetings.

Visitors are required to book on tel: 2200 2400/1. Visits will be between 4.30 and 6pm.

Visitors will also be able to see the Cabinet Room and the Ambassadors' Hall. They will also be able to sign the visitor’s book.