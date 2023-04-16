Robert Abela on Sunday hinted at plans for land reclamation, acknowledging that such projects will inevitably attract criticism.

Speaking during the close of PL’s general conference, Abela vowed that the government will never allow itself to become paralysed by criticism and withdraw from taking decisions.

He said preparatory works for land reclamation are ongoing, but did not offer any further details.

“It is natural that this will attract criticism and debate. Do not be afraid of criticism. Instead, fear the paralysis that comes when you stop taking decisions to avoid criticism.”

During his speech, he accused the Opposition of being bereft of ideas, with its only tactic being to try to halt the country’s progress every step of the way.

Abela said the Opposition has no one within its rank capable of offering a credible economic vision.

He said Labour is the only party that truly believes in progress and change.

“They [the Opposition] are conservative. They only think about themselves. We are different. We strive to give everyone a better life.”

He said the government spends €1.2 billion on salaries for government workers, double the amount spent 10 years ago.

Abela said the Opposition has nothing to offer workers, reminding how a PN government had raised energy tariffs and taken away paid leave for public holidays falling on a weekend.

Nurses

On the pay dispute with nurses, Abela said the government was offering them “responsible” pay increases, as it had done with other categories of workers.

Abela said the biggest leadership lesson he learnt as prime minister is that one can never rest on one's laurels.

“People expect us to constantly improve. The biggest lesson in leadership is to acknowledge that your job is never done. It is in people’s nature to always strive for more.”

On the licensing of contractors, Abela said this reform would help weed out the serious contractors from the amateur ones.

He said the construction sector is an important one for the country, and there is potential in every other economic sector for further growth.

In an earlier speech, Health Minister Chris Fearne pledged that the government would not give up on its drive to protect women experiencing complications in their pregnancies.

He said the government will not shy away from the necessary amendments to offer such protection.

In December, parliament voted in favour of an amendment that will allow for abortions when a woman's life or health is at serious risk.

The government has since vowed to further tweak the law, following criticism that this will open the door for legalising abortion.