Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is investigating reports by The Sunday Times of Malta that a number of migrants were last week manhandled in prison.

Approached by Times of Malta on Thursday and asked whether he was concerned about the reports about the mistreatment at the Corradino Correctional Facility, Dr Muscat said that he is "always concerned if there is aggression".

Asked whether that meant he did not think there had been any incidents at the prison, the Prime Minister insisted that he bases "[himself] on facts not on reports".

Pressed to say whether he was investigating the cases, Dr Muscat confirmed that he is but would not divulge any further details.

Instead, he told the Times of Malta: "I am not going to stay playing this game. You knew you could have asked questions [at an earlier event]. I will just stop answering questions, I'm sorry. This is not on."

On Sunday, two separate sources said the migrants were manhandled in prison by members of the Special Response Team, who also used batons. Some prison warders, also known as correctional officers, were reportedly also involved. In a reaction, the Correctional Services Agency of Corradino “strongly denied” the allegations.

When contacted, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said: “Like any other claim there will be an investigation. I will not rely on a report or just a denial.”