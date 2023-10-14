The death rate for heart disease in Malta has halved, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday, as he addressed an international conference on cardiology.

The conference brought together local professionals as well as renowned international surgeons.

In total, approximately 3,400 have received quality care following investment in the cardiology operating theatres at Mater Dei hospital, with 120 of these last year receiving less invasive heart valve surgery.

Abela acknowledged the crucial role of the medical professionals in saving lives.

Their expertise and dedication combined with the investment in innovation in the department of cardiology is leading to the highest level of treatment for patients.

Thanking cardiologist Robert Xuereb under whose leadership the department registered successes in patient care, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for continuous development of medical professionals, including nurses and other health workers.

He also noted the improved work conditions and pay packages obtained through a “historic” collective agreement which reaped reward in the health sector.