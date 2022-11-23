Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled two new guarantee schemes offered by the Malta Development Bank as it marks five years since its inception.

Abela launched the new schemes at the inauguration of the Malta Development Bank building in Floriana.

“Some had initially dismissed the concept of the Malta Development Bank, but they have been proven wrong,” Abela said on Wednesday, adding that had it not been for the bank, thousands of companies would have struggled with financing projects during the pandemic.

The bank's financing schemes had also ensured a speedier recovery, he continued.

The bank started operating five years ago, in December 2017. Its main objective is to address market failures by offering companies financing facilities to support productive and viable operations when the market is unwilling or unable to accommodate them.

The two schemes launched on Wednesday - SME Guarantee Scheme (SGS) and Guaranteed Co-Lensing Scheme for SMEs (GCLS) - have a total available portfolio of €180 million.

The SGS scheme will offer financing to new investment and business transfers with loans of up to €750,000. The second scheme will focus on new investments through co-lending with accredited commercial banks. Loans of up to €10 million, subject to state aid considerations, will be on offer.

Abela said the schemes will help with the shift to electric vehicles as well as start-ups.

“More entities need to work with the bank. I am convinced that this institution can be a main pillar in the transformation of our economy,” Abela said.