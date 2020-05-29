The Superintendence of Public health has exempted the Prime Minister, as well as the Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Ministers from mandatory quarantine following a brief visit to Libya.

A notice in the Government Gazette published on Friday suspended the mandatory quarantine order for people on board Flight No. 9H-ELI CITATION X travelling from Malta to Libya and back on May 28.

"This suspension is granted on the basis that the persons travelling on these flights provide an essential service, the very limited period of time that was spent abroad, national security emergency relating to the travel and urgency of the trip abroad," the notice said.

Anyone who returns from abroad is currently required to remain at home for two weeks, under current rules, to try to contain the coronavirus.

Abela came under fire for failing to follow social distancing and COVID-19 precautions during the Libya trip.

On Thursday, the prime minister, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo visited Tripoli, where they discussed migration issues with the Libyan government.

Footage of the trip shows Abela shaking hands with Fayez al-Sarraj who heads the UN-backed Government of National Accord and other diplomats.

Al-Sarraj is also shown shaking hands with the Maltese delegation.

While several welcomed plans by Malta and Libya on curbing irregular migration, others, including PN MP Jason Azzopardi, questioned why the Maltese delegation was not following guidance by the Superintendent of Public Health on how to avoid spreading COVID-19.

These include avoiding shaking hands, with people advised instead to remain at a distance from others.