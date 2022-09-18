Prime Minister Robert Abela is in New York for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The theme of the assembly is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”.

It will be focusing mostly on the realities brought about by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change.

It will also discuss humanitarian challenges, education, minority rights, and the current global economy.

The Prime Minister will also be having a number of bilateral meetings.