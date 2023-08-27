Prime Minister Robert Abela has an obligation to the people to clear the air over voter fraud allegations and should support calls for an investigation into the matter, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Grech was interviewed over the phone on the Nationalist Party’s radio station NET FM, where he said that the claims, made by a whistleblower who was previously a Labour insider, are a threat that could shake the very foundations of the country’s democracy.

In a court application filed last week, the whistleblower who blew the lid off of a Transport Malta driving licence racket claimed that the identities of deceased voters were given to people who were ineligible to vote and who were then paid “thousands” to vote for the Labour party.

The whistleblower, who for years worked as a translator with Transport Malta, was heavily involved with the Labour Party and even served as secretary to the Balzan Labour Club at a time.

He claims that he was forced out of Malta after 15 years in retaliation for his actions. Identity Malta maintains that he had failed to adhere to the application deadlines and his residency status.

Grech said that the people have a right to know whether the very serious allegations were true or not and this could only be achieved if they were investigated properly.

“If I were Robert Abela I would be telling the police commissioner to come out and say that he is investigating this and free me from this dark cloud hanging over my head. But he has not, which begs the question, what do they have to hide?” he said.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, he added, should “wake up” and ensure that the police are investigating the allegations thoroughly without fear of favour.

A serious investigation into Identity Malta as well as the Electoral Commission should be carried out, he added.

Identity Malta has publicly denied the whistleblower’s claims, while the Electoral Commission issued a statement saying it was not involved in the issuance of identity cards but was ready to cooperate with any investigation.

“If these allegations are untrue then they have an obligation to clear the air and if they are true, then those responsible must be brought to justice,” Grech said.