The prime minister and the leader of the opposition on Tuesday separately paid tribute to teenager Karin Grech who was killed by a parcel bomb addressed to her father 44 years ago.

The tragedy happened at the height of the doctors' strike during which Karin's father, Prof Edwin Grech, continued to work at the then St Luke's Hospital.

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid flowers at the foot of Karin Grech's monument in San Ġwann and said this sad episode was a result of division and hate in the country.

Society needed to continue to work for a case such as this- which he described as political terrorism - not to be repeated, he said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech, a cousin of Karin Grech, laid flowers on her grave. He said that 44 years on, he was still hoping that somebody may speak up about the case so that justice may be served.

This case, he said remained an open wound for the country.