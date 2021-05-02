A “coordinated” effort to carry out cleansing and upkeep works across Malta is set to take place over the coming weeks, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

Speaking during an interview on ONE radio, Abela said numerous government entities would be coming together to clean up the country.

He said the project is being coordinated by principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar and will involve entities like Transport Malta, the Cleansing and Maintenance divisions and Parks Malta.

Abela said further details about the project will be announced in the coming days.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Abela noted how the number of people suffering material deprivation had been reduced by 1,000 despite the health crisis and economic challenges.

He said if the government had not intervened with economic aid, poverty would have mushroomed.

The Prime Minister said these aid efforts had helped prevent projected job losses of 50,000 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Abela said this meant the country could now focus on the coming summer rather than having to deal with an economic crisis as a result of the pandemic.

Unlike the PN government of yesteryear, Abela said the Labour government had not abandoned people during a time of economic difficulty.

While noting that COVID-19 cases are at an eight-month low, Abela appealed for caution and continued observance of health regulations.

Abela said this summer would be a crucial one for businesses, and nothing should be done to endanger this.

He said Malta’s vaccination rates had now exceeded those of the UK.

Abela pointed to the government’s efforts last year to secure enough vaccines as being vital to the recovery efforts.