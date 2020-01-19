Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday reiterated his government’s commitment to good governance and to achieving a balance between development and the environment.

Speaking at a Labour Party meeting in Cospicua, Dr Abela said he was proud of his new ‘Cabinet of doers’. He regretted that he could not appoint all of Labour’s MPs to the Cabinet, but he said he would work with all of them.

The government, he said, would work to achieve better governance. The newly set up Cabinet Committee would in the short term come up with new, innovative ideas which would show the government's commitment to good governance.

“This is not something that is being forced upon us, but something we are convinced of, because good governance yields economic growth and stability,” he said.

Talks would be held on a new method for the appointment of the police commissioner, but the government would not allow others to dictate what should be done, he said.

“We are the government, we will lead the country and we will take the decisions,” Dr Abela said to applause. “The people mandated us to lead this country,”

He also stressed that the government wants to achieve a proper balance between development and the environment, insisting that today’s generation must not prejudice the environment for tomorow’s generation.

Dr Abela said he was promising to remain close to the people. He did not believe in populism, but he believed in listening to the people and considering their ideas.

Perhaps there was a time when the government was cut off from the people, but that would not be allowed to repeat itself, he said.

In his speech, from a stage metres away from a statue to former prime minister Dom Mintoff, Dr Abela said he was proud of Labour’s socialist values particularly social justice, as well as integrity and honesty. He would take the government back to Labour’s roots, he said, and the party would also safeguard its grassroots.

He underlined the importance of strengthening economic growth as well as bringing about gender equality. The government’s aim, he said, was to achieve better quality of life for everyone. Quality of life had already improved, and restaurants were full, he said. This momentum had to be maintained.

Economic growth had to be ‘sensible’ and more holistic, creating wealth for all strata of the population be it the business sector as well as consumers.

Dr Abela said he also looked forward to further strengthening the party, which had emerged stronger after the leadership election, in contrast to others. Such change, he said, would not turn everything inside out. But, for example, he was proposing a commission to ensure that members' behaviour was correct and the party's values were upheld.

The party had to keep up with changing times and make sure it remained open to everyone. It needed to appeal to everyone by seeking what united rather than what divided.