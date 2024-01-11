Robert Abela is trying to regularise the government's criminal link to Yorgen Fenech by appointing Joseph Cuschieri head of Project Green and reconsidering Rosianne Cutajar's role within the PL, Repubblika said on Thursday.

The rule-of-law group slammed Cuschieri's appointment as "official rehabilitation of the mafioso and corrupt association between the government and criminals".

On Wednesday, Cuschieri - the former CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority - was appointed head of Project Green.

Cuschieri had to resign as head of the MFSA in 2020 after it was revealed he went on a Las Vegas trip paid for by businessman Fenech, who was later accused of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

At the time, Cuschieri was just weeks into his new job at the helm of the MFSA, having previously served as the regulator for Malta's gaming sector, leading the Malta Gaming Authority.

A review board found it “abundantly clear” Cuschieri had breached the MFSA’s guidelines on hospitality by accepting the expensive and exclusive trip.

Republikka said that following Cuschieri's appointment, the NGO was not surprised that Abela told media Cutajar was being welcomed back within the party.

Cutajar, who serves as an independent MP, was moved out of cabinet in 2020 after Times of Malta revealed how she had benefited from a property deal involving Fenech.

Then last April she resigned from the Labour parliamentary group after author and blogger Mark Camilleri leaked chats between her and Fenech.

At the time, Abela had categorically excluded the possibility of Cutajar running as a Labour candidate again under his leadership and said the decision to force her out was proof that the bar for standards in public life had risen.

But on Wednesday Abela said Cutajar has paid a high enough political price and it is time for her position to be "reconsidered".

Repubblika said Abela's comments imply that a government position and remuneration were some kind of right for Cuschieri, Cutajar and whoever was part of the PL or close to it.

"A public position is no one's right. It is a privilege reserved for people of integrity who are worthy of a public appointment because they prioritise other people's interests over theirs.

"Excluding people - who are manifestly corrupt - from public positions is not a punishment for them, but a form of protection for citizens," the NGO added.

"It is clear that Abela - most probably under Muscat's orders - is normalising the criminal association of the government with Fenech. The message that Abela and Muscat want to send out is that there is nothing wrong with being bought out by Fenech. What, so far, is not as clear is: What is Muscat threatening Abela with?"

'Cesspit politics'

In a separate statement, independent candidate Arnold Cassola said Abela was proving to be the worst prime minister in Maltese history and a "promoter of unethical cesspit politics".

He pointed out how Abela had appointed Cuschieri as Project Green CEO despite him having benefited from a trip to Las Vegas paid for by Fenech, "a person whose companies Cuschieri was supposed to regulate".

"Moreover, Abela has now opened the door for the return of Cutajar, despite the fact that she had accepted expensive gifts from Fenech and travelled to Strasbourg to defend him at the Council of Europe sitting, without declaring her conflict of interest.

"She also boasted with Fenech, who had already been outed as a briber of politicians, that she was going to pig out since other politicians were doing so," Cassola said in a statement.