Prime Minister Robert Abela has taken part in a special European Council meeting which discussed COVID-19, climate change, the EU’s relationship with the UK and Russia.

EU leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and Belarus, particularly after a plane was forced to land in Minsk to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich last Sunday.

Abela told his counterparts that Malta was the first EU state to obtain herd immunity with 70% of adults getting at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the Maltese government welcomed the new EU contract with Pfizer which stressed the importance of the union having a diversified portfolio of vaccine suppliers. The government, he said, also acknowledged the EU’s responsibility to help and assist third countries through vaccine donations.

He said Malta supported the need for a vaccine certificate as a useful tool to restart freedom of movement.

On climate change, Abela said that Malta agreed with the target to reduce 55% of emissions by 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. However, there was a need for economic, environment and social impacts of the measures proposed in each sector at national levels. Countries like Malta had very specific needs, he said.

Abela stressed the importance for dialogue with Russia to avoid the escalation of tensions, and welcomed the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.