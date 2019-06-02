As an ex-salesman in a Valletta shop, I do not expect Neville Gafà to have any diplomatic credentials, as confirmed by his “I don’t have time to waste explaining…” (Times of Malta, page 4, June 25). However, Gafà’s mysterious position at Castille adds further baggage to Joseph Muscat, currently aspiring for a high position in Brussels.

With his favourite minister having a Panama company, with all the scandals that have piled up since 2013, I cannot understand how Muscat can even think of obtaining a job in Brussels. With all this baggage, I do not think Muscat would even be trusted as a janitor there.