The prime minister's press conference outside the Auberge de Castille after the budget was presented, cost taxpayers just over €14,000, according to the information given in parliament.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a written reply to a question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia that the selected companies were Que Sound Ltd (€6,037), iCan (€5,300) and Nexos (€3,000).

Three financial quotations were sought in each case, the prime minister said.

The press conference followed the finance minister's speech of almost three hours in parliament. It was addressed by the prime minister, Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Que Sound Ltd. is jointly owned by Christopher Briffa and Charles Cassano. Ican Ltd. is jointly owned by Antoine Busuttil and Keith Chetcuti. Nexos Ltd. is owned by Jesmond Bondin and James Oliva.