The concept of rule of law has often been the subject of socio-political debate at both national and transnational level. Delegations from the Council of Europe have been tasked with analysing the level of conformity with the principles of the rule of law in European Union member states. Official statements by the Maltese government have indicated that the recommendations have been noted.

Administrative and legislative reforms to reflect these recommendations have been implemented or are in the process of being adjusted, especially where accountability in Malta’s financial institutions, political appointments of persons of trust and the impartiality of the judiciary are concerned.

We are also told that, while respecting the general parameters of the Council of Europe reports, Malta would take into consideration the exigencies and cultural constraints of the country.

The concept of rule of law emerges from the basic fact that all human beings are, and should be, equal before the law and the administration of justice. As such it is of paramount importance to democracy, even if history shows that it has undergone different interpretations in different European and world cultural set-ups.

‘Cost Action’, an agency for the reappraisal of intellectual debates on civic rights and democracy in Europe, is working on the organisation of a training workshop on the theme of politics, the rule of law and the facets of democracy.

The workshop will be hosted by the Norwegian Institute in Athens, Greece, between November 5 and 7. Intellectual reflections by experts and laypersons will centre on the “different understandings concerning the relationship bet­ween the rule of law and democracy”.

What in the present political climate may be considered as controversial issues will give rise to critical debates around questions such as: Do different understandings of law entail different notions of democracy? What are the ideological underpinnings of the relationships bet­ween democracy and the rule of law? How can the rule of law be upheld in times of conflict and economic crises? Are rights and the rule of law to be understood as luxuries for those having adequate re­sources or are they tools for those marginalised and excluded?

These and similar questions are being proposed for academic papers or illustrated presentations by stakeholders in the fields of social sciences and humanities, which include history, sociology, philosophy, anthropology, law, education, art and aesthetics, gender studies, cultural studies and comparative religions.

History is today a witness to institutional tensions between declared constitutional rights and parliamentary decisions that neutralise or contradict the very same rights. We see human rights being curtailed or utterly violated by practices which are presented as democratic procedures. Debates across Europe on migration, terrorism and freedom of press and association often sound as contradicting the nature of civic rights and democracy. This is most evident in the arguments of far-right populist parties.

In general, arguments on rule of law and human rights tend to become, in the words of the advert to the workshop, “limiting straightjackets to democracy and to majority rule”.

Coming to the Maltese scenario, the Council of Europe’s latest statement that there is a culture of impunity to non-conformity with the principles of the rule of law points to a conflict situation between the rule of law and democracy.

And ironically, the more the Nationalist Party presents itself as the defender of democracy, the greater the tension looms on the Maltese political horizon.

Debates on the party’s rethinking about its pristine identity and vocation have become a cliché even if they help to revive its history as a major force of democratisation and modernisation in Malta. Such political vocation has been translated in projects which continually give fresh breath to democracy through modernisation programmes.

It is unfortunate that the long drawn-out discussions within the party ranks, and more so on traditional and social media, about the leadership’s authority and power to reorganise party structures, is alienating the party from its constitutional roles and obligations as a parliamentary Opposition bound to scrutinise the operations of government.

We have so far witnessed a number of positive proposals for legislative amendments together with critical reviews of how to improve accountability and transparency in the rule of law and democracy. We have even reached the stage of consolidating the good achieved so far and reaping the desired results.

This can be done, for instance, through a qualitative leap from mere rhetoric on the rule of law and democracy to actions generated first of all from within.

There is a national call for Nationalist members of Parliament, protagonists in party structures and activists to overcome personal interests and career prospects, and seriously seek negotiated and reasoned compromises. The lack of organisational skills and ability to unite the different perspectives among party members is evident in the present leadership. Different perspectives are likely to create groupings; but this should be an opportunity to consider all factors and work out more promising solutions to social conflicts.

Conflicts and tensions should not in themselves be divisive if they serve to gene­rate constructive alternatives. Conflicts are in the nature of group dynamics and can be solved by what is technically called ‘constructive controversies’ made up of conflict resolution strategies like mediation, compromise and reasoned negotiation.

If looked at as different points of view, tensions and conflicts tend to become rich ideas, grow in organisational maturity and democratic strength. This is an important skill which the party leadership urgently needs to work upon. Echoing the opinion of Ranier Fsadni, an anthropologist by profession but also a political observer and social analyst (Times of Malta, June 27), former Nationalist Party leaders managed to keep the party united because they mastered organisational skills, coupled with personal relationship qualities.

Listening to the popular voices wanting to convene a general council and an extraordinary national convention to reconsider the leadership responsibility and consequential decisions to be shouldered in the wake of the latest election results may be a reconciliatory strategy and amicably open the way forward.

There is no room for hair-splitting on the legality of a general council or legitimacy issues of a convention for confirming or otherwise Adrian Delia’s role.

It is now time for justice to prevail over dead letters of statutes, for civic-minded actors to regulate and wisely manage structures, for good sense more than common sense, for logic and rationality in­stead of rigid prejudices and sterile misconceptions, for facts more than fiction.

It is time for dialogue away from confrontations. It is the primacy of the common good in the context of party and country that should lead the way forward.

It is my belief that anything short of this is likely to lead to a democratic and rule of law deficit, with the worst scenario possible: reducing the Nationalist Party, which sets the pace of Malta’s social, economic and constitutional history, to a pressure minority group, given the evident aliena­tion of party admirers and voters.

Let’s work together to avoid this from happening in the interest of rule of law and democracy. The party is not static, it is a party in progress, still active and needed, although exhausted by internal discussions, on its voyage to be ready and willing to make the right decisions in the interest of the public good.

Philip Said is a former PN local councillor.