The Nationalist Party has announced a reshuffle of its parliamentary group responsibilities which it said would better enable it to respond to the challenges facing the countries.
In a statement, the PN said its priorities would include the climate emergency, the regeneration of the workforce, creating new opportunities for the whole population, and strengthening democracy.
It also cited opportunities in the digital sector and for better access to EU funds.
"Our country is facing challenges related to tourism in a changing world, for adequate and sustainable pensions, and the fight against poverty in all its forms," the party said. "We must increase our commitment to Gozo and regional development, and guarantee true equality as well as the holistic knowledge and strengthening of all people."
PN parliamentary group responsibilities
David Agius (deputy leader for parliamentary affairs): Strengthening the family, social solidarity, adequate and sustainable pensions, children's rights
Robert Arrigo (deputy leader for party affairs): Challenges of tourism in a new world
Robert Cutajar (Whip): Youth, sport, voluntary organisations, fight against obesity
Frederick Azzopardi: Deputy Whip
Karol Aquilina: Good governance, strengthening democracy, citizenship, public sector reform
Jason Azzopardi: Justice
Ivan Bartolo: Social housing, poverty, isolation and social exclusion
Ivan J Bartolo: Digital society
Toni Bezzina: Transport and mobility, infrastructure, capital projects
Claudette Buttigieg (deputy speaker): Equality
Ryan Callus: Energy, water conservation and management
Therese Commodini Cachia - National heritage, art, culture and media
Kevin Cutajar: Lands, construction and planning
Mario de Marco: Finance
Kristy Debono: Economic investment, small businesses, financial services, EU funds
Maria Deguara: Active ageing, disability
Beppe Fenech Adami: Home affairs, national security and crime
Mario Galea: Mental health, care in the community, dementia, diabetes, animal rights
Karl Gouder: Local government and communities
Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici: Foreign and European affairs
Clyde Puli: Education, employment and social dialogue
Chris Said: Gozo, Constitutional reform
Hermann Schiavone: Catering and leisure industries, consumer protection, public cleanliness
Stephen Spiteri: Health
David Thake: Environment and climate emergency
Edwin Vassalo: Agriculture and fisheries, Pastimes, Cooperatives and self-employment
