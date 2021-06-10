Christopher Ciantar will represent the Nationalist Party on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority following the resignation of Simon Mizzi after three years in the role.

In a statement, the PN said Mizzi resigned for personal reasons.

Ciantar is a graduate of mechanical engineering and has a doctorate in environmental engineering.

He has a particular interest in the circular economy and is currently carrying out research in the field, particularly on biofertilisers.