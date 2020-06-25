The Nationalist Party has approved its new statute which promises to renew the party and open a new chapter in its history.

Divided into six sections, the statute was discussed during the general council under the presidency of former minister Censu Galea and in the presence of party leader Adrian Delia and other party officials.

Party councillors voted through an array of changes to the previous statute to come up with a final document to improve the way the party could work for a better Malta.

The amended statute was passed unanimously.

In line with the advice of public health authorities, the councillors were distributed in various parts of the PN headquarters while the Gozitan councillors participated remotely from the Grand Hotel, also respecting social distancing.

The process to renew the party began last year when PN stalwart Louis Galea was handpicked by the party leader to lead the renewal process following massive electoral losses and abysmal shows at the various surveys.

Among other changes, the new statute will now trigger a new leadership race following every general election. It affirms that the PN is a party of the people with a vocation that serves the interest of the common good of the people and that works for the sake of human dignity.

It embraces a "clear statement of an inclusive vision" and beliefs "based on values with which all Maltese and Gozitans can identify".

Through its new statute, the party says it is guaranteeing that each person is valued and has a place in the party regardless of ability, gender, sexual orientation, race, religious belief or gender identity. A new category of 'associate members' has also been created for foreign nationals with the right to vote in local and European elections.

Changes to the statute were also made to ensure governance of a party built with structures that require dialogue, teamwork, ethics and discipline, organisation, communication and activism, in a framework of checks and balances and the president of the general council is charged with being the guardian of good governance of all party structures.

The statute creates a new layer within the party structures at a regional level through the creation of five regional committees. Party branches will now be coordinated in a new forum while changes were introduced to separate the political leadership of the party from the leadership of the commercial and financial arms.

The new statute also modifies the role of the general secretary with a special focus on political work and creates two new posts - a president responsible for political research and a president for social dialogue and outreach. The changes are also meant to ensure that the party structures, including the administrative council, the executive committee and the general council are more compact and with a guaranteed representation of women, young people and Gozitans.

Drawing up strategy was left in the hands of a steering committee composed of the leader, deputy leader, the general council president, the general secretary and the two new presidents who will be tasked with the implementation of the party’s policies.

Through the new statute, the party creates three new permanent commissions to deal with candidates, ethics and discipline and electoral and data. It said clear parameters have been set for the vetting on suitability and due diligence of people who will be candidates on the party ticket, including candidates for official party roles.

The changes to the party’s statute were mainly proposed by former minister Louis Galea who was tasked with leading a process of reform and renewal. Galea said that over the past year he met party members, committees, branches, MPs and party officials and the changes reflect the broadest consensus on the direction towards which the party should go.

Deputy leader David Agius thanked those who participated in the process so far and augured that this will continue making the party a successful one.