The Nationalist Party has approved two additional candidates to run on the party ticket during next year’s European Parliament elections.

Norma Camilleri and LouiseAnne Pulis will both be on the ballot as Nationalist candidates during the June 2024 MEP elections, after the PN’s executive committee approved their nominations.

They join five other candidates who are confirmed to run for an MEP seat – incumbents Roberta Metsola and David Casa, as well as David Agius, Peter Agius and Miriana Testaferrata Noto.

Norma Camilleri is a speech-language pathologist who serves as CEO of the Malta Federation of Professional Associations. She is active within her sector and represents both the European Speech and Language Therapy Association and local Association of Speech-Language Pathologists as president.

Camilleri also works with social partners within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, as a civil society representative within the health, ageing and pensioners sector.

A musician by training, she is married and has a daughter.

LouiseAnne Pulis is a lawyer with a Masters in Human Rights with a specialisation in democratic systems and demography. She is especially focused on ensuring justice for vulnerable members of society, as a member of her family lives with autism, the PN said in a statement.

She is married and has two children.