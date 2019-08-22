The Nationalist Party has requested the Public Accounts Committee to investigate and debate two reports on golden handshakes to former Malta Financial Services Authority officials.

In one case, an official was given the golden handshake a few weeks after being given another job with a public entity which used to form part of the MFSA.

This raised serious questions on the use of public funds and good governance especially when one considered that the same official was involved in the drawing up of conditions he had benefited from.

The second case led the MFSA governor to file a judicial protest against the MFSA CEO accusing him of abuse of public funds, which, according to the governor, amounted to a crime.

The Opposition condemned the way the MFSA was squandering public funds and requested an urgent debate at the PAC.

The Oppostion’s letter can be read in the pdf link below.