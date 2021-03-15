The Nationalist Party has backed calls for police not to have their sick leave deducted when they are ordered to quarantine.

The Police Officers' Union - a GWU affiliate - on Sunday issued directives to its members after complaining that its pleas for quarantine leave had been ignored for weeks. It said that as from Tuesday members may not wear a hat or tie or may opt not to shave.

The shadow minister for home affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami, said on Monday that the government was showing insensitivity to the needs of the members of the forces of law and order.

The police, he said, were among the frontliners in the fight against the pandemic and should be supported.