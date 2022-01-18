An anti-corruption bill by the Nationalist Party is a money bill that needs to be placed on parliament’s agenda by the government, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said on Tuesday.

In a ruling, Farrugia said he had received legal advice that the bill needs the president’s assent first.

According to parliament's rules, if the provision of a bill constitutes a charge on the Consolidated Fund, it can only introduced in parliament after the president recommends it for consideration.

It can only be tabled by a government minister.

The government benches on Monday blocked the bill’s presentation by the Opposition on these grounds. Farrugia agreed with the government’s position in Tuesday’s ruling.

PN leader Bernard Grech tabled the mammoth bill in parliament last week.

One of the major changes that the proposed bill would enact sees the president being given extra powers.

This includes assigning special duties to a magistrate as well as granting exemptions from criminal proceedings.

The PN is also proposing the setting up of an Office of the Special Inquiring Magistrate against Corruption.

The president would have to assign the special duties to one of the magistrates of the Inferior Courts.

While serving in this role, the magistrate would not be assigned any additional duties and must serve a period of six years.