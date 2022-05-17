A PN board is expected to launch an investigation into a claim that a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.

The Nationalist Party has initially baulked at the idea of investigating the claim, as Buttigieg refused to name either the PN official or the “fat cat”.

The mayor was last week given 24 hours to substantiate the claims, after penning an article in Times of Malta questioning whether his side-lining within the Nationalist Party was linked to the fat cat’s request.

A spokesperson for the PN declined to comment when questioned whether it would be following through on the 24-hour deadline given to Buttigieg.

“As has been already reported, an investigation into the claims has been requested. The party will wait for the outcome before commenting further,” the spokesperson said.

The request for an investigation was made by PN leader Bernard Grech’s right-hand man Ray Bezzina.

Bezzina is understood to be the PN official referenced by Buttigieg.

The former party official, who jumped ship to db Group after the party’s general election drubbing, vehemently denied ever entertaining any requests from “fat cats” to sabotage Buttigieg’s election candidature.

Buttigieg unsuccessfully campaigned for election on the 9th and 10th districts.

Bezzina has demanded an investigation by the PN’s ethics and disciplinary commission into the “serious claims” made by Buttigieg.

The party spokesperson confirmed the commission will meet to discuss the investigation request.

St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg is unhappy with the way his party treated him during the electoral campaign.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Buttigieg said he would have no problem appearing before the commission.

However, he said he will be sticking to his guns by not naming the two individuals concerned, in order to protect sources.

Buttigieg says a “long-standing acquaintance” accidentally overheard the discussion between the PN official and the “fat cat” at a hotel, during a meeting that took place earlier this year.