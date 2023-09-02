Malta is falling deeper into a pit of violence and its police force is “overworked and definitely not overpaid”, the Nationalist Party said on Saturday.

PN MP and Home Affairs spokesperson Joe Giglio said that several of the party’s proposals concerning police officers were being ignored by the government. He noted that negotiations to wrap up a new collective agreement for the police corps had yet to be concluded.

Among the proposals floated by the PN is one to guarantee officers a full pension even if they choose to continue working with the police after 25 years of service.

Giglio said the government also needed to do more to listen to constructive criticism about a lack of enforcement and act to fix shortcomings.

“With no discipline, everyone begins to feel like they can do what they want, and that leads to safety for everyone being reduced,” the PN MP said as he argued that violent incidents are on the rise.

“The PN expects the government to take this sector seriously,” he added.

Data published earlier this year indicated that while Malta’s overall crime rate is dropping, violent crime has doubled over the past 15 years, rising from three to six crimes per 1,000 people between 2004 and 2022.

A large share of that is due to a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases. Bodily harm cases have decreased slightly over the years, while the murder rate has remained largely stable.