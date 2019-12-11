The Nationalist Party has called an extraordinary general conference to discuss the present political turmoil.

It will be held at 9am on Friday, December 13 at the PN Headquarters.

The conference was called to discuss the extraordinary situation the country was going through, PN sources told Times of Malta.

The decision to call the general conference was taken following a meeting last Saturday of the parliamentary group and the party's executive and administrative committees. The general conference is the party’s highest organ.

PN leader Adrian Delia will close the meeting with an address.

General Secretary Clyde Puli is expected to present a political document based on the 15 good governance proposals the party made public last week.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is facing increasing pressure to resign earlier than his planned exit in January over the potential links between Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and top people in his government.