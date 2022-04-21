The Nationalist Party has urged the Education Ministry and the University authorities to ensure that all those sitting for exams will be able to do so on time, even if they need to quarantine because of COVID-19.

Referring to problems faced by candidates at Ordinary, Intermediate and Advanced level, the PN said these students should not have to wait until resits are held.

The party, meanwhile, welcomed the directives issued to schools on mask-wearing but said all educational institutions should be free to choose whether or not to require the wearing of masks.

At the same time, proper precautions should continue to be taken, including social distancing, hygiene and proper ventilation.

The statement was signed by Justin Schembri, shadow minister for education.