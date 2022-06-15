The Nationalist Party has called for more government investment in the training of professionals who can detect abuse of the elderly and help the victims.

In a message to mark the World Day on the recognition of abuse of the elderly, shadow minister Paula Mifsud Bonnici noted that reports about abuse of the elderly have been rising, with 320 known cases last year, of which 70% involved domestic violence.

Mifsud Bonnici said the PN remained committed to improving the people's quality of life, which included having stronger legal and social structures and better laws to deter and fight abuse.

She called on the government to spend more on the training of professionals to recognise abuse and on more services to protect the elderly and help the victims.