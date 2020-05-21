The Nationalist Party has urged the government to help sport associations during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PN spokesperson Robert Cutajar said the government should financially assist all sports organisations without discrimination.

He criticised the government for failing to engage with these organisations during the past months of uncertainty, leaving them totally in the dark.

“The government needs to speak to all sports associations to better understand the impact that the pandemic had and will have on them. There is a risk that a number of these clubs will cease to operate when the pandemic is over,” Cutajar said.

“The authorities should hear directly from them about the problems they are facing so that the necessary measures are then discussed and introduced,” he added.

Cutajar also made a plea for the government to waive any due rental payments as well as to heavily subsidise water and electricity bills. Additionally, any committed funds should be passed on to sports organisations while they should be exempt from paying any affiliation fees or payments due to Sport Malta for 2021.

“Sports clubs are in complete limbo because the government did not speak to any of them. They are completely in the dark,” he said.

PN MP Mario Galea spoke about the “tsunami of mental health issues” that the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to bring about. He said he personally knew of three attempted suicides in the past 15 days.

He said the pandemic was creating anxiety, depression, stress and an increase in suicide. Moreover, people were also expected to suffer from mental health issue like post-traumatic stress disorder.

MP MP Karl Gouder said the government ought to help local councils organise physical activities for residents as well as help them invest in the creation of open spaces where people can walk and keep themselves physically and mentally healthy.