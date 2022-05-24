The Nationalist Party has called for a stronger police presence in Gozo and Comino, especially during the summer.

The shadow minister for Gozo, Alex Borg, and the shadow minister for home affairs, Joe Giglio, said the lack of security in Gozo was being strongly felt and the situation was worse in summer, when the island's population doubled and many more events were held.

The MPs said the population in Gozo had changed, but policing had not. Marsalforn and Xlendi had become multicultural, but, again, policing had not changed, with only a policeman or two in these important localities.

Mgarr, too, lacked a sufficient number of policemen despite the growth in entertainment activity there.

And whereas in the past there used to be a round-the-clock police presence in Comino during the summer, this was now limited to 9am to 8.30pm. What would happen if the police were needed after those hours?

The MPs called for a better allocation of resources to ensure better security in Gozo and Comino.