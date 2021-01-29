The Nationalist Party has asked to be involved in discussions it said the government should immediately hold with social partners to find solutions to problems businesses are facing.

It referring to a study held by the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises which found that two-thirds of Maltese businesses do not expect to survive beyond this year.

The survey was specifically about the circumstances brought about by COVID-19, which has seen a dramatic drop in tourism, one of the economy's key drivers.

But the PN said it was also the result of corruption and the government’s reliance on the sale of passports to expand the economy without creating any new economic, sustainable and long-term niches.

Thirteen per cent of businesses taking part in the study said they will only last three months, while another 28 per cent hoped they will survive until summer. A further 27 per cent believed they will survive up to 12 months.

The PN said that when it was in power, it had brought the gaming, pharmaceutical and airline maintenance industries which generated thousands of jobs and contributed to the creation of employment.