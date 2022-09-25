Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called a “national protest” on the rising cost of living.

Speaking on Sunday, he urged everyone to attend the protest next Sunday, October 2, at 3 pm and make their voices heard.

The PN leader also dedicated most of his speech to making repeated calls for people to attend the party-organised event.

“Now is the time to stand up, to join us and to take action,” he said.

Grech said the Labour government was not only destroying the country today, but also robbing future generations of their quality of life.

While being reckless with taxpayer funds, the Labour administration was also seeking to cut its budget on education and other important investments.

This was happening as survey after survey showed that youths were increasingly unhappy with Malta and are considering leaving the country.

“While Robert Abela is currently living it up in New York with 30 other people, you are having to deal with prices that keep going higher and higher,” he said.

Speaking at the Nationalist Party’s headquarters for Gozo in Sannat, Grech also said that people who paid bribes for a driving licence when they were not fit to be on the road had made the country’s roads more dangerous.

“Let it be on their conscience that they put us at risk,” he said.

Grech was referring to an alleged driving test bribery scandal which saw three Transport Malta officials charged in court last month.

A court was also told how an unnamed minister was allegedly involved and that there was an organised system of referrals being run by a political party, understood to be the Labour Party.

Grech said it was absurd that the government had not yet taken action against this unnamed minister.

The latest figures issued by the National Statistics Office last month show that inflation continues to soar, reaching 6.8%.

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the retail price index was 6.82% in July, up from 6.21% a month earlier.

Consumer prices have been climbing as international markets grapple with an energy crisis and the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While in Malta energy prices have been kept stable, NSO data has shown that when energy is taken out of the equation, inflation has been among the highest in the eurozone.

This year the government is expected to announce the largest ever cost of living wage adjustment in the Budget.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), awarded annually to compensate for inflation is likely to approach €10 per week by the post-summer budget, up from €1.75.

Employers have hit back at the suggestion, saying it should be capped for fixed periods.