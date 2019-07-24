The Nationalist Party has written to the Public Accounts Committee chairman to probe the golden handshakes controversy at the Malta Financial Services Authority.

One case concerns the dismissal of Reuben Fenech, the financial services authority's Chief Operating Officer following a public quarrel with CEO Joe Cuschieri. Mr Cuschieri is offering Mr Fenech an undisclosed sum as compensation for leaving.

The decision sparked a judicial protest by MFSA director Joe Brincat who insisted there was no approval for the use of such funds to terminate the contract of an employee.

In another case, The Sunday Times of Malta had revealed that a former HR director at the MFSA, George Spiteri, was encouraged to retire from his job by Mr Cuschieri in exchange for an early retirement package worth €150,000. However, only a few weeks after receiving his golden handshake, Mr Spiteri was re-employed as senior HR manager with the Registry of Companies, an offshoot of the MFSA.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia, spokespersons Mario de Marco and Kristy Debono wrote to the public accounts committee in connection with the two cases.

"This case raises questions about the use of public funds, especially when one considers that in one case, the same official drew up his own conditions," a statement read.

The PN said it condemned the way the MFSA was making use of public funds in breach of good governance.