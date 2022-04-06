The casual elections process to fill the seats vacated by Nationalist MPs elected from two districts has begun, with the Electoral Commission receiving nominations from unsuccessful candidates.

General election candidates are allowed to contest two districts but should they be elected from both, they must drop one of them.

The Nationalist Party requires such candidates to drop the seat on the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota.

Seven PN candidates were elected from two districts and therefore have to cede a seat each. They are:

District 3 - Stephen Spiteri District 5 - Bernard Grech District 7 - Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus District 9 - Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo District 10 - Mark Anthony Sammut

The commission started receiving nominations on Tuesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted until Saturday at midday.

Nominations have so far been submitted by:

District 3 - Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Mary Muscat and Leone Sciberras District 5 - Stanley Zammit and Stefan Caruana District 7 - Charles Azzopardi, Rebekah-Ann Cilia and Alessia Psaila Zammit District 9 - Graziella Attard Previ and Jason Azzopardi District 10 - Graziella Attard Previ and Jason Azzopardi

The casual elections will be held on Tuesday.