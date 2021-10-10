The Nationalist Party cannot even get its own house in order, let alone be trusted with leading the country, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking during a brief phone-in interview on ONE Radio, Abela said being in politics was all about making a difference to people’s lives.

But this could only be done with a united team working in harmony.

Abela said both Cabinet and Labour’s parliamentary group had a fruitful meeting ahead of the 2022 budget presentation on Monday.

He said the “realistic” budget had been formulated by a united government following a wide consultation process.

The government had managed to see off the “scary” economic projections last year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We prevented the worst from happening and even reduced poverty,” Abela said.

The prime minister hit out at the Opposition for criticising government spending during the pandemic.

He said it was a Nationalist government that had gotten Malta into trouble with the EU over its deficit levels.

Abela said the government had managed to adjust to the realities of the pandemic.

He also pointed out that the explosion in energy prices abroad had not been felt in Malta.

The prime minister said the government had over the years handed pensioners back their dignity by removing tax on pensions as well as other measures.

The government would continue improving pensioners' income, as well as reducing the waiting list for social housing, he said.