The Nationalist Party has complained to PBS and the Broadcasting Authority about biased reporting by the state broadcaster, ironically of a court sentence that had condemned the two for previous biased reporting.

A court last week slammed PBS and the BA for failing to ensure impartiality and protection against discrimination.

But PN general secretary Michael Piccinino complained on Monday that the way how TVM had reported the court sentence and a subsequent press conference by PN leader Bernard Grech gave the impression that PBS and the BA had not been found to be at fault.

Piccinino reminded PBS and the BA of their responsibilities for unbiased reporting, even in view of the court sentence.