The Nationalist Party has conceded the general election and party leader Bernard Grech has called Robert Abela to congratulate him.

"The indications are that Labour has won another majority," PN general secretary Michael Piccinino said in interviews at the Naxxar counting hall. He could not immediately say how wide the gap between the two parties is.

PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino gives first comments.

Piccinino thanked all those who voted for the Nationalist Party and said the PN was pledging to be an effective party in opposition.

Commenting on the lower voter turnout, he said both parties had to do some introspection to see why some 15% of voters had abstained.

PN MP Robert Cutajar said he was surprised by the election result but respected the people's decision.