The Nationalist Party has expressed concern over the decision by ING to stop its US dollar correspondent banking services to Bank of Valletta.

"The US dollar is the most used currency in trade. BOV is Malta's largest bank and reportedly the only major bank locally handling gaming companies and payment gateways. This news is therefore of grave concern and its impact can be significant," the shadow minister of finance, Mario de Marco and the shadow minister for economic affairs, Kristy Debono, said.

They pointed out that the Opposition had consistently warned the government and regulators about the risk of Maltese banks, in particular BOV, finding difficulty in retaining correspondent banking relationships.

"The possibility of BOV having difficulties to process USD transactions could potentially lead to a collapse of these vital sectors. As expressed by the Malta Banker's Association (MBA), this development hits at the heart of Malta's financial system. It is even more worrying if this action is not a direct consequence or directly related to BOV's operations. The Minister of Finance's silence on the matter is deafening," the PN said.

It said the lack of serious government commitment to fight money laundering was impacting Malta's reputation and this was, in turn, impacting the financial services industry.

"It does not suffice to have legislation in place if the same legislation is not rigorously implemented. It does not suffice to strengthen the FIAU if its reports regarding suspect activities of high-level government officials are ignored by the Police. It does not suffice to grow the MFSA if, as a regulator, it is not truly independent and its actions remain politically drive. It is deplorable to say the least, that the Prime Minister, downplays this reality and justifies a major bank losing its only correspondent bank, to being a victim of its own success," the PN said.