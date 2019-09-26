Updated 2.42 pm with government reaction -

The Nationalist Party has expressed concern about disturbances at the migrant detention centres and expressed solidarity with the members of the Detention Service, the police and the army.

Shadow home affairs minister Beppe Fenech Adami observed that the government is keeping silent about what exactly is going on.

He said that Interior Minister Michael Farrugia had belied the prime minister when he admitted that a number of migrants who were brought to Malta for distribution to other EU countries are actually still here.

RELATED STORIES Authorities look to Church to help ease asylum reception pressures

The migrants have been holding protests demanding their freedom. They have reportedly smashed furniture and fittings at the detention centre. Reports that an officer was slightly injured could not be confirmed.

The PN condemned all violence and expressed its solidarity with the forces of law and order. It called on the government to be transparent, to meet its obligations and to ease tensions at the reception centre.

The PN statement was also signed by Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, shadow minister for foreign affairs.

Government's eight-line explanation

In an eight-line reaction after the PN statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the protest at the Safi reception centre late on Wednesday was initially calm. With time, while most migrants obeyed orders, some became aggressive.

Calm was restored after the intervention of the Detention Service, the police and the army. The police are carrying out an investigation.

Minister Michael Farrugia thanked all workers who had given their service, as well as representatives of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).