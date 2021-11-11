The Nationalist Party on Thursday expressed solidarity with police officers suffering injustice, observing how the president and vice-president of the Malta Police Union had been handed their second transfer in a short time.

Shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami said that rather than fixing problems in the police force, the police commissioner was being stubborn with the trade unions and ignoring their requests, despite industrial action.

The transfers for the MPU officers were only aimed at intimidation, Fenech Adami said.

He said that at a time of uncertainty, mistaken decisions were undermining morale, with the best people leaving the corps and young people not being attracted to it.