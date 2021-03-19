The Nationalist Party has condemned “disparaging and abusive” comments made about PN MP Maria Deguara on a Labour Party associated TikTok account, after comments suggested the vaccine should not be given to Deguara to “get rid of her”.

The comments appeared on a TikTok account called Laburisti sal-mewt (Labour till death) which published two videos featuring several clips of Deguara in which she criticises the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several people in the comments section made disparaging remarks about Deguara.

“Don’t give her the vaccine, let’s get rid of her,” one user wrote.

“You’ve got another hour of life left in you, wouldn't it be better if you sat down,” wrote another.

The comments that appeared beneath the TikTok video

A medical doctor by profession, Deguara serves as the Opposition’s spokesperson for Active Ageing.

In a statement, the PN said that it was not acceptable for an MP to be subject to “hate speech” during the course of their duties.

“Moreover it is worrying that this sort of behaviour is accepted by the Labour Party itself, having failed to condemn it immediately,” the statement said.

“While it's understandable that the government is in a panic after having lost control of the pandemic and instead of taking advice from experts it is implementing advice from the PN’s COVID-19 Action Team, no attack on an MP is going to stop the Nationalist Party from continuing it’s work and serving in its function as a credible oppositio,” the PN said.