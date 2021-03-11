The Nationalist Party is contesting two rulings given by Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on a breach of privilege complaint against Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Earlier this week, the Speaker rejected the complaint filed by Opposition leader Bernard Grech against Fearne over his claims that more than one PN MP approached him to skip the vaccine queue.

He also rejected another breach of privilege complaint on the same issue against Fearne by PN whip Robert Cutajar because this was not filed at the first available opportunity as laid down in the parliamentary rules.

Fearne claimed he had resisted attempts by several people, including a Nationalist MP, to be bumped up the vaccine waiting list. He later said there was more than one MP who tried to get the jab.

He did not give any names but told PN leader Bernard Grech that he would be willing to give him names in private.

In a statement, the PN had said it "unanimously and categorically" denied the allegations.

The PN presented two motions requesting a revision of the rulings and called on Fearne to be "man enough" to withdraw his statements.