The Nationalist Party executive committee has agreed to co-opt Victor Vella as a member of St Julian's local council. He fills the seat vacated by former mayor Albert Buttigieg, who was recently elected to parliament to take Robert Arrigo's former seat.

The co-option became necessary since the Nationalist Party had run out of candidates who could contest a casual election. ADPD candidate Carmel Cacopardo did nominate himself, but failed to achieve a quota.

Vella is a senior assistant librarian at Mcast and chairperson of the Malta Library and Information Association. He has been involved in the Nationalist Party since 1974.