The coronavirus pandemic should not be used as an excuse to introduce invasive technologies and to force the entire population to be monitored continuously through their mobile devices, Alternattiva Demokratika has warned.

”It is worrying that in the space of a month, in parliament, on some media outlets and now during an official PN press conference, MP Ivan Bartolo has been peddling mass surveillance technology and wearable geo-location devices on the pretext that it will contain the coronavirus pandemic,” AD general secretary Ralph Cassar said.

The PN on Friday called on the government to use technology to better contain the spread of the coronavirus. Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that work is under way to introduce an application that will make contact tracing easier and faster.

On Saturday, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that the data protection commissioner is involved in that work, to ensure the application did not breach EU data privacy laws.

AD said it is not right to create panic and paranoia, or to collect massive amounts of data about people’s whereabouts, who they hang out with and their daily routine.

There are other ways based on trust-building, and on providing accessible public services to tackle crises.

"Why should we trust that the data collected is used responsibly? Why should people be made to wear, buy or used technological devices provided by the state? What guarantees are there such that such blanket surveillance will not become a new normal and used for other purposes? Who will own people’s personal data?"

Mr Cassar said it is evident that generally in Malta, there exists a spirit of cooperation on the public's part to control the pandemic. This means that the introduction of measures which sow the seeds of suspicion and impinge on fundamental rights are uncalled for.