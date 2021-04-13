Nationalist councillors in Birkirkara have welcomed an Infrastructure Malta decision to suspend plans for a pedestrian bridge across Valley Road, opposite the McDonalds Restaurant.

This, they said was a victory for the conservation of the urban core and for the residents. The development, they said, would have breached the Central Malta Local and the design was too big and out of character with the area.

Environment NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa had also opposed the plans and urged people to object.

The same area used to have a bridge - of a far different design than the one proposed - before the advent of cars.