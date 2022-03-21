The Nationalist Party has called on the Electoral Commission to cancel voting held last Saturday at the prisons as part of the general election, saying several prisoners were not eligible to vote.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Commissioner, PN general secretary Michael Piccinino observed that in terms of the law, people sentenced to more than a year imprisonment are not eligible to vote.

The court registrars in Malta and Gozo are obliged to notify the electoral commission every month the names of prison inmates sentenced for more than a year in jail.

On March 16, the Electoral Commission handed the delegates of the political parties a list of prison inmates set to vote in the early election. The PN delegate on the same day informed the commission that at least one inmate had not been struck off despite being ineligible to vote, since he was sentenced to a jail term of more than 10 years.

The party also told the commission there could also be other prisoners who were not entitled to vote, and it therefore asked it to carry out the necessary verification. The early vote went ahead regardless.

“It is manifestly clear, as will result to the commission, that the list of some 180 persons issued by the Electoral Commission included several names of persons ineligible to vote, and the Electoral Commission took no action to stop them from voting,” Piccinino wrote.

He said there had clearly been shortcomings by the commission and the court registrar that had vitiated last Saturday’s electoral process.

The chief electoral commissioner was therefore asked to cancel last Saturday’s vote and to hold it once more after the list of eligible voters was updated.

The PN reserved the right to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.