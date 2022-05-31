The Nationalist Party on Tuesday demanded to know what action would be taken against those officials involved in the Enemalta deal which saw the state-owned energy company knowingly pay three times the original price for its shares of a Montenegro wind farm.

Enemalta had brought in a legal firm to examine the Montenegro transaction after Times of Malta and Reuters revealed how murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly profited from the deal, via his once-secret company 17 Black.

The review report had been kept under wraps and was only revealed by Times of Malta on Tuesday.

Enemalta bought the Montenegro wind farm for €10.3 million from Cifidex, an anonymous offshore vehicle that just two weeks earlier bought the same shares for €2.9 million

The PN observed that the government had refused to publish the review report when it was asked to do so in February last year and again just last week, on the pretext that a police investigation was still underway. Indeed, it was a shame that police investigations that started two years ago did not appear to have yielded results.

Enemalta had delayed publication of its 2019 financial results until last week and only included a brief summary of the review results, leading one to wonder whether the publication of the 2020 financial results had also been delayed because Enemalta also had something to hide there as well, the PN said. All this further reinforced the culture of secrecy that had enveloped the energy sector.