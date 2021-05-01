Malta has yet to present its plan for spending more than €200 million in European Union funding to help it economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nationalist Party noted on Saturday.

The EU's €672 billion recovery and resilence plan will provide a combination of grants and cheap loans to EU member states, subject to the approval of national plans by the EU Council and EU Commission. Malta has been allocated €242 million from that fund.

Member states were invited to submit plans by the end of April, although the Commission has noted that 30 April “is an orientation date, not a deadline” and that plans can be submitted until the middle of 2022.

EU member states started presenting their plans for the bloc’s recovery and resilience plan earlier this week, in the hope of having the first funds flow to them from Brussels by the end of summer.

So far, five member states - France, Germany, Spain, Slovakia and Portugal - have submitted their plans to the EU. Malta is currently consulting on its post-pandemic strategy and intends to publish a policy document to that effect in June.

In a statement issued by its MP and spokesperson for EU funding Kevin Cutajar, the PN said that the government had “failed to apply for EU funds in time”.

“The failure to present a recovery and resilience plan in time is an insiult by the Labour Party to our country, on the day when we mark our entry into the European Union,” the PN said, alluding to Malta’s EU accession date in 2004.

The PN asked why the government had failed to present the EU funding plan or discuss it with parliament and demanded to know who had been tasked with preparing the documentation.